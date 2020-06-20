Police: Man who died on Maine island was stabbed to death

VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — A Vinalhaven guy who died in an altercation final weekend on Vinalhaven Island was stabbed to death, state police stated Friday.

The death of Roger Feltis, 28, was ruled a homicide by the state health care examiner’s workplace, Maine Public Security Division spokesman Stephen McCausland stated. No 1 has been charged and the investigation is continuing, McCausland stated.

Feltis was fatally injured Sunday evening through a confrontation at the household of Dorian and Briannah Ames, McCausland stated.

Briannah Ames was also injured in the confrontation and was handled and launched from Pen Bay Health care Center, he stated.