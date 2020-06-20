Poignant return to soccer for Atalanta in virus-hit Bergamo

Additional than 16,000 men and women have died from the virus in the Lombardy area containing Bergamo, and the smaller city was 1 of the epicenters of the outbreak.

“The extent of what happened in Bergamo is difficult to remedy with whatever type of endeavor,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini stated on Saturday. “It’s clear that it will never be forgotten, it completely turned our lives upside down. Maybe it will only be in that we will understand why it was so aggressive here.”

Quite a few authorities have pointed to the Champions League match in between Atalanta and Valencia on Feb. 19 in Milan as 1 of the greatest good reasons why the virus was so deadly in Bergamo. The match has been dubbed “Game Zero” by the nearby media.

Much less than a week soon after the game, the initial scenarios had been reported in the province of Bergamo and the best achievement in Atalanta’s historical past was swiftly marred. Atalanta won that initial-leg match four-one, and won the return leg four-three to attain the quarterfinals of the Champions League in its initial ever season in the competitors.

The Champions League will now finish with a mini-tournament in Lisbon in August.

“Bergamo paid a heavy price, we will try to start again through football and bring smiles back to a city which was turned upside down,” Gasperini stated.

Gasperini exposed final month that he acquired COVID-19 and was concerned for his daily life in mid-March. The 62-12 months-outdated Italian commenced feeling sick on March 9, a day in advance of Atalanta played at Valencia in the 2nd leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Fourth-location Atalanta hosts Sassuolo on Sunday. Sassuolo was the final staff to perform, alongside Brescia, in advance of Serie A was halted on March 9. Striker Francesco Caputo celebrated the initial of his two objectives that day with a signal in Italian that go through “It will all be OK. #Stayathome.”

