PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa’s Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

In this week’s episode of The Story, we seem at the recent surge in reported gender-based mostly violence circumstances.

We talk to ‘s politics editor Qaanitah Hunter about the response of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Hunter joins us to give her evaluation of government’s fitness to curb the continuous abuse of women and children.

In a 30-minute televised speech, President Cyril Ramaphosa study a listing of names in the course of his nationwide deal with on Wednesday.

“…Tshegofatso Pule, Naledi Phangindawo, Nompumelelo Tshaka, Nomfazi Gabada, Nwabisa Mgwandela, Altecia Kortjie and Lindelwa Peni. All of them are young women who were killed by men,” he explained.

In current weeks, information headlines have been dominated by reviews of a number of circumstances of gender-based mostly violence.

1 this kind of situation was that of Tshegofatso Pule who was eight months pregnant. The 28-12 months-outdated was found hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort and had also been stabbed by means of the chest.

Her death sent a wave of outrage by means of the nation and reignited pleas from the public for much better policy and swifter action from the government.

In this episode of The Story, we talk to ‘s politics editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Hunter shares her ideas on Ramaphosa’s current remarks and his Cabinet’s strategy to GBV.

Is government taking the continuous abuse of women and children significantly? Can we trust Ramaphosa to lead us through this crisis or is it all just lip-support?

You can pay attention to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.