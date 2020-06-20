Photos from Boston’s Juneteenth 2020 events

Across the nation, Friday marked Juneteenth, a nationwide day of celebration commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

All around the Boston spot on Friday, rallies, marches, and vigils had been held to honor the day.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued a proclamation recognizing the day as Juneteenth in Massachusetts. Earlier in the week, many Boston city councilors mentioned they want to see the celebration turn into an official vacation in Boston. Each Gov. Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh weighed in on the proposal.

Right here are photographs from Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations in and all over Boston.

Demonstrators move down Blue Hill Ave. in the course of a Juneteenth awareness stroll hosted by the Boys & Women Club. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Shannon Greaves chanted from behind a banner in the course of a Juneteenth awareness stroll hosted by the Boys and Women Club at Franklin Park. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Nurse Anne-Marie Armand, of the Brookside Neighborhood Wellbeing Center, took component in a silent vigil in Jamaica Plain. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Workers

Attendees kneeled at a silent vigil for Black Lives Matter in Jamaica Plain. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Workers

Amina Sarr (proper) smiles even though passing the megaphone off to Patricia Charday in the course of a Juneteenth awareness stroll, hosted by the Boys & Women Club, from their place on Talbot Ave. to Franklin Park on Friday. —Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

Jasmine Cline-Bailey shields her encounter as she listens to a speaker in the course of a Black Lives Matter rally on Town Area in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Workers

Protesters cheered in the course of the rally in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Workers

Abdullah Beckett, vice president of the UMass Boston NAACP chapter, put in “gravestones” with the names of 109 victims of racism as component of a #saymyname memorial ground artwork set up at UMass Boston. —Barry Chin/Globe Workers

Mariana Sano yelled at a counter protester in the course of the Black Lives Matter rally on Town Area in Dorchester. —John Tlumacki/Globe Workers