Photos from Boston’s Juneteenth 2020 events

Across the nation, Friday marked Juneteenth, a nationwide day of celebration commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States.
All around the Boston spot on Friday, rallies, marches, and vigils had been held to honor the day.
Gov. Charlie Baker issued a proclamation recognizing the day as Juneteenth in Massachusetts. Earlier in the week, many Boston city councilors mentioned they want to see the celebration turn into an official vacation in Boston. Each Gov. Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh weighed in on the proposal.
Right here are photographs from Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations in and all over Boston.
Near
Get the most up-to-date breaking information sent right to your cell phone. Download our free of charge app.