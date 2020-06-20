PGA Tour carries on after first positive coronavirus test

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA Tour produced it via 11 days of its return to golf in advance of Nick Watney grew to become the first player to test positive for the coronavirus. The upcoming query is who’s upcoming, or how quite a few, in advance of the display no longer goes on.

The tour started make contact with tracing of any individual who may have been in shut make contact with with Watney, who examined detrimental Tuesday when he arrived at the RBC Heritage, reported signs on Friday and had an additional test that came back positive.

The tour mentioned 11 folks had been examined Friday — that contains gamers and all caddies in Watney’s group, and an additional caddie staying with Watney — and all 11 exams had been detrimental.

There was a secondary test, and these outcomes had been not anticipated right up until later on Saturday at the earliest.

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth had been between these not shocked by the positive test.

“I think the consensus was someone is going to get it at some point, and Nick’s the one that’s got it, and he’s self-isolating and doing what he has to do,” McIlroy mentioned. “Yeah, it’s a shame, but the show goes on.”

Spieth is 1 of 4 gamers on the PGA Tour’s board of directors and was concerned in each meeting as the tour place collectively a 37-web page protocol referred to as “The Return to Golf.”

It integrated ideas for a positive test. Watney have to self-isolate for at least 10 days. It ends supplied he has no subsequent signs or has two detrimental test outcomes at least 24 hrs apart.

The tour mentioned it would have no additional comment, and Watney did not return a mobile phone phone.

Gamers have a designated hotel that is not necessary. They are urged not to consume out at eating places, also a recommendation for caddies and the necessary personnel who have to be examined when they arrive at each tournament.

It is up to them what they do after hrs.

The tour administered 954 exams in excess of the opening two weeks of the return — 487 at Colonial final week in Fort Well worth, Texas, 98 for these who took the charter flight to South Carolina and 369 at Hilton Head. All had been detrimental right up until Watney’s positive test on Friday.

Watney was at the golf program — Brooks Koepka noticed him in the parking whole lot, McIlroy chatted with him on the placing green and Si Woo Kim noticed him in passing on the selection. He left after receiving word of his outcome.

Below the tour’s protocols, gamers who are examined on arrival are permitted to practice right up until the outcomes are back, but they are not permitted in services like the clubhouse.

The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, upcoming week, followed by Detroit and then back-to-back tournaments in Ohio.

“We’ve got to see what happens,” Koepka mentioned. “It’s unfortunate Nick got it, but at the same time, hopefully, it stays with just him and doesn’t spread. Because I think we’ll have a big issue on our hands if it keeps going as the weeks continue.”