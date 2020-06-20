Paralympic gold medalist and former F1 driver Zanardi in serious but stable condition after crash

Alex Zanardi, an Italian race-automobile champion turned paralympic gold medalist, is in “serious” but “stable” condition after crashing into a lorry for the duration of a handbike relay race on Friday.

The former Formula 1 driver is at this time hooked up to an artificial ventilator at the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, central Italy.

“He arrived here with major facial cranial trauma – a smashed face”, surgeon Giuseppe Olivieri said on Saturday. “The numbers are good, although it remains a very serious situation,” he additional.

The accident occurred close to the Tuscan town of Pienza.

Zanardi was transported to hospital by means of helicopter and underwent “a delicate neurosurgery operation” due to “severe cranial trauma.”

The surgical procedure lasted about 3 hrs, after which Zanardi was moved to the intensive care unit.

“We won’t see what his neurological state is until he wakes up. Improvement takes in these cases. Turns for the worse can be sudden,” Olivieri stated.

53-yr-outdated Zanardi won two CART championships in the US and raced in Formula 1 amongst 1991 and 1999 with the Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams teams.

In 2001, he suffered a horrific accident that price him the two of his legs for the duration of a CART occasion in Germany.

Throughout his recovery, Zanardi developed his very own prosthetics and discovered to stroll yet again.

He then turned his interest to hand-cycling and created into a hugely profitable athlete, winning 4 gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, as very well as setting an Ironman record in his class in 2019.