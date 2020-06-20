Orange County Reports 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Additional Deaths Marking County’s Deadliest Week – Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County wellbeing officials reported 288 new coronavirus circumstances and 7 extra deaths Friday marking the county’s deadliest week because the pandemic started.

Final week, officials confirmed the county’s deadliest week, but this week’s death toll topped it. Considering that final Friday, 55 individuals have succumbed to COVID-19.

Also Friday, personalized services firms like nail salons and massage parlors reopened across the county.

The county’s complete quantity of circumstances now stands at 9,576 and a death toll of 257.

Considering that June five, 83 individuals have died from the condition triggered by the coronavirus in Orange County.

Of the complete fatalities, 129 have been nursing household residents, up a single from Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the county reported that one,105 individuals in nursing properties had examined beneficial for COVID-19 and 611 staff have been contaminated.

The quantity of individuals hospitalized jumped from dipped from 345 on Thursday to 336. The quantity of individuals in intensive care dipped from 144 to 142.

To date, the county has four,591 documented recoveries.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)