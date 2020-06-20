Orange County Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops Reopen Under Strict Health Guidelines – Los Angeles

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Nail salons lastly opened across the Southland on Friday, immediately after months of strain on community leaders, led by salon owners in Orange County.

It was a day to splurge for buyers, who haven’t had specialist manicures or pedicures for 3 months due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“As soon as I saw they were opening up today, I came in and made my reservation,” mentioned Angela Johnson, a consumer at a nail salon in Fullerton. “I knew I was going to be here first thing in the morning, because these hands and these toes definitely needed it.”

Gov. Newsom gave the thumbs up to 11,000 nail salons across California to reopen with restrictions.

“Right now we’re only open at a 25 percent capacity,” mentioned Christie Nguyen, co-proprietor of Studio 18 Nail Bar in Tustin. “Services that used to be rendered at the same time are no longer the norm anymore until further notice.”

Workers was taking customers’ temperatures at the door. Masks are needed.

Studio 18 also additional other security measures that are not needed but are strongly advised, like plexiglass dividers involving the nail technician and consumer.

“Any time a business opens in Orange County, especially in our little community of Tustin, we’re gonna support them,” mentioned consumer Jeff Worthe. “So, this is wonderful.”

Workers at Ontario’s Classy Backyard Nails & Spa are taking comparable protocols to hold absolutely everyone secure. Nonetheless, the salon’s co-proprietor Ailien Dang says that only staying ready to supply a single support at a time is cutting earnings to a fraction of what they applied to be. Following getting to shut down for months, the salon also had to come up with the dollars for all of the new security products.

“We have no choice,” Dang mentioned.

In addition to nail salons, tattoo stores and massage parlors have been also offered the green light to reopen. Even even though numerous are keen to get back to these corporations, Dang mentioned she believes there are nonetheless numerous tough months ahead.

“Not only for us, but for everyone,” she mentioned.