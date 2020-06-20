Normani and Camila Mendes’ New Beauty Roles Will Make You Swoon

In situation you necessary some “motivation” to obtain new makeup.

Urban Decay not too long ago launched elegance lovers to its newest Worldwide Citizens, which are the spokespeople for the cosmetics corporation. Those enlisted for the brand’s coveted part: Normani, Camila Mendes and global popstar G.E.M.

Of the specific announcement, the “Motivation” songstress took to Instagram to share her excitement in excess of her new gig.

“I am proud to join Urban Decay as their newest Global Citizen. They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry’s definition of beauty since the beginning,” her caption go through on Instagram. “They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone.”

Including, “We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community.”

The Riverdale actress shared the very same sentiments as Normani on social media.