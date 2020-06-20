Nine quashes false 60 Minutes claims

Nine Information Director Darren Wick has responded to a false report the potential of the network’s flagship recent affairs system 60 Minutes is in doubt, labelling a “fairy-tale” story published in Information Corp these days a “total fantasy”.
“60 Minutes is one of the most important programmes on Nine’s schedule and one of Australian television’s most enduring and trusted public affairs brands,” Mr Wick explained.
“The story in today’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper and on the web web-sites suggesting the potential of 60 Minutes is in doubt is just that: a story. A fairy-tale.
“It really is not a report… This is complete fantasy.”
There has in no way been a discussion among executives at Nine about axing 60 Minutes, Mr Wick confirmed.
“That place has in no way been regarded as by myself, the CEO nor anybody else who issues – in no way.