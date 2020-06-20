Nick Watney’s contacts test negative; Justin Thomas calls Hilton Head an ‘absolute zoo’

The PGA Tour announced Saturday that 11 persons who could have had shut get in touch with with Nick Watney examined adverse for the coronavirus.

Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage prior to the 2nd round on Friday right after starting to be the very first PGA Tour player to test good for COVID-19.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka exposed they had each been close to Watney, who was at the program when he waited for his benefits.

“With Friday’s confirmed COVID-19 case of a competitor in the RBC Heritage field, the PGA Tour implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick Watney,” the PGA Tour stated in a statement.

“As a result, 11 tests were conducted on Friday with all 11 tests being negative.”

The update came as Justin Thomas spoke positively of the PGA Tour’s protocols but expressed important concern about Hilton Head Island as a entire, calling it “an absolute zoo.”

As a outcome, 11 exams have been performed on Friday with all 11 exams staying adverse. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2020

Thomas, who shot a 66 in Round 3 and sits at 9 below for the tournament, stated: “We have completed this kind of a wonderful career these very first two weeks, I truly feel quite secure.

“I would not be taking part in if I did not. The tour has completed all the protocols they can.

“Unfortunately, you can’t control guys going to get something to eat or whatever it might be, if you’re staying in a hotel or room service or whatever it might be.”

The 2017 PGA Championship winner additional: “No offense to Hilton Head, but they are seeming to not get it quite significantly.

“It really is an absolute zoo close to right here. There are persons all over the place. The seashores are totally packed, each and every restaurant, from what I have observed when I have been driving by, is totally crowded.

“So I would say it can be nonetheless no coincidence that there is received to be a whole lot of things going on close to right here.

“Unfortunately, that’s not on Nick because I know he’s very cautious and has done everything he can, but I would say a lot of people in this area of Hilton Head just aren’t.”