Nextdoor eliminates its Forward to Police program

Community social networking app Nextdoor says it is discontinuing its Forward to Police function which allow consumers send message board posts straight to nearby police, Bloomberg CityLab reported. The web-site has been beneath raising scrutiny for how it handles communications with law enforcement, and for how it handles racism amongst members on its app.

“As part of our anti-racism work and our efforts to make Nextdoor a place where all neighbors feel welcome, we have been examining all aspects of our product,” the firm announced in a weblog submit. “After speaking with members and public agency partners, it is clear that the Forward to Police feature does not meet the needs of our members and only a small percentage of law enforcement agencies chose to use the tool.”

Black Nextdoor consumers have advised The Verge that posts on the app usually make them truly feel unsafe, and that volunteer moderators have silenced posts about Black Lives Matter protests. Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar penned a weblog submit on June 11th titled “A Nextdoor Where Everyone Belongs,” saying the firm was taking actions to enhance diversity. “Racism has no place on Nextdoor,” Friar wrote.

The firm also emailed its local community prospects —those who reasonable conversations on the app— earlier this month particularly instructing them to enable discussions about Black Lives Matter. “To be clear, conversations related to racial inequality and black lives matter are allowed on Nextdoor,” the e mail stated. “At the same time, it is vital that all conversations remain civil — regardless of the topic.”

In accordance to Bloomberg CityLab, Nextdoor apparently will preserve in location other capabilities that enable communication with police departments by way of the app, such as the sending and getting of direct messages.