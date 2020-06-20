Navy Reverses Stance On Capt. Brett Crozier Reinstatement As USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander – San Francisco

( Information) — Defense officials mentioned Friday that Navy Captain Brett Crozier will not be reinstated as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, soon after an investigation located fault with his attempts to cease the spread of the coronavirus aboard the ship.

The selection is a reversal of an earlier investigation which suggested Crozier be provided back his command. The Santa Rosa native was relieved of his command in early April soon after he sent out a letter pleading for support in containing the coronavirus aboard the ship.

The initially investigation concluded he really should not have been relieved for sending out the letter. But the 2nd investigation into occasions that proceeded the letter located he had not accomplished ample to cease the spread of the virus soon after the ship left a port check out in Vietnam and sailors commenced exhibiting signs, defense officials mentioned. The 2nd investigation also located fault with Crozier’s instant superior, the strike group commander Rear Admiral Stuart Baker, whose promotion to a greater rank is now on hold, in accordance to defense officials.

In April, then-acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly mentioned the captain went outdoors the chain of command by not bringing his worries to his direct superior. Days later on, Modly resigned soon after a recording of him saying Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” to lead the ship if he believed an alarming memo he circulated wouldn’t turn into public.

