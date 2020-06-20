Mysterious Antarctic fossil identified as giant egg

A mysterious 68-million-yr-previous fossil identified on Seymour Island off Antarctica’s coast that looked like a deflated football has turned out to be a distinctive locate — the 2nd-biggest egg on record and 1 that could have belonged to a enormous marine reptile that lived alongside the dinosaurs.

The fossilized egg — measuring 29 by 20 centimetres — is only somewhat smaller sized than eggs of Madagascar’s giant flightless elephant birds that went extinct only in the previous numerous centuries, scientists explained on Wednesday.

When birds, crocodilians and quite a few dinosaurs laid difficult-shelled eggs, the Antarctic egg had a soft, parchment-like shell.

“This new egg is the very first fossil egg from Antarctica, and the largest soft-shelled egg ever discovered,” explained University of Texas paleontologist Lucas Legendre, lead writer of the analysis published in the journal Nature.

“It looks a bit like a deflated football: elongated, collapsed, with many creases and folds on its surface. One side is flattened, suggesting this is where it came in contact with the sea floor. Its eggshell is very thin and poorly mineralized, like in the eggs of lizard and snakes.”

The only creatures in Antarctica 68 million many years in the past huge adequate to lay this kind of an egg had been seagoing reptiles: the marine lizards known as mosasaurs and the prolonged-necked plesiosaurs. (University of Chile through REUTERS)

The only creatures in Antarctica at that huge adequate to lay this kind of an egg had been seagoing reptiles: the marine lizards known as mosasaurs and the prolonged-necked plesiosaurs. The fossil difficulties the notion that these animals did not lay eggs and had been entirely viviparous, providing birth to reside younger.

“We suspect these large reptiles had the same reproductive strategy as viviparous lizards and snakes, which lay eggs with a very thin shell that hatch immediately after being laid,” Legendre explained.

The egg had no embryonic stays and the mother’s skeleton was not identified to recognize what animal laid it. Between the candidates are species of mosasaurs reaching 15 metres long and plesiosaurs reaching 10 metres long, Legendre explained.

Mosasaurs and plesiosaurs went extinct at the identical as the dinosaurs immediately after an asteroid struck Earth 66 million many years in the past.

Men and women hike throughout an expedition on Seymour Island in Antarctica in this image taken in 2011, when the egg was identified. (Rodrigo Otero/University Of Chile/Handout through REUTERS)

Scientists from the University of Chile and the country’s Museum of Organic Background identified the fossil in 2011. At first bewildered by it, they nicknamed it “The Thing,” immediately after the identify of a science-fiction movie.

“When we arrived at camp we asked the geologists that accompanied us if they had ever seen anything like it,” explained University of Chile paleontology researcher Rodrigo Otero. “Their expression of bewilderment said it all.”