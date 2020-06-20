Multi-Vehicle Injury Accident Blocks Westbound Lanes on I-80 in Fairfield – San Francisco

FAIRFIELD ( SF) — A big damage accident involving 6 automobiles has blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 close to Waterman Blvd. in Fairfield, in accordance to a report on KCBS Radio.
In accordance to the station, website traffic is backed up past Manuel Campos Parkway.
Will be up to date.
#Accident in #Fairfield, 80 westbound right after Waterman Blvd. six automobiles concerned, big injuries, and all lanes are at present blocked. Website traffic is backed up past Manuel Campos Pkwy. #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Website traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 20, 2020