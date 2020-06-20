MN House, Senate Pass Legislation To Raise Child Care Subsidy Rates

MINNEAPOLIS () – For the initially time given that 2014, the Minnesota legislature authorized an raise in payment charges for the state’s kid care support system.

Federal law demands the programs’ payment charges correlate to a industry survey performed each and every couple of many years. The recent charges are based mostly on a 2011 survey, placing the state at danger for hundreds of thousands of bucks in federal penalties.

The charges will now rise to match the most latest 2018 survey. The increasing value will be covered by federal money.

“Minnesota’s providers of early care and learning were in financial crisis even before the pandemic,” explained Rep. Dave Pinto of St. Paul, who authored the bill. “Raising payment charges will support suppliers carry on caring for young children so that dad and mom can function, employers can broaden, and young children can acquire the higher-excellent early studying that will set them up for good results in daily life.

Gov. Tim Walz has supported the bill and is anticipated to signal it into law.