Melania Trump’s Juneeteeth Post Called ‘Tone Deaf’ Due to Her Past ‘Birther’ Theory

In honor of Juneteeth, FLOTUS shares a video of her studying 'All Distinct Now' by Angela Johnson, a story of Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the finish of slavery, by way of the eyes of a younger lady.

Melania Trump took to her social media account to honor Juneteeth on Friday, June 19. In her submit on the two Instagram and Twitter, she shared a video of her studying “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson, a story of Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the finish of slavery, by way of the eyes of a younger lady. In addition, she talked about her journey to Ghana wherever she visited the Residence of Slaves.

“Today we celebrate #Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of today, I would like to share the story ‘All Different Now’ by Angela Johnson, which sheds a light on the first Juneteenth through the eyes of a young girl,” so she captioned the submit.

Alternatively of praises, the submit earned FLOTUS criticism as quite a few perceived it as insensitive thinking about her previous help of the racist “birther” conspiracy concept towards former President Barack Obama. At that time, Melania alongside her husband Donald Trump questioned Barack’s eligibility to be president as they accused Barack of not getting born in Hawaii but in Africa as an alternative.

“Hey guys quiet down the birther is here to lecture us about the importance of Juneteenth,” 1 critic blasted Melania on Twitter. “Melania Trump aka Melania Knauss has lied about her entire life and stood by Donald Trump during every racist statement he has made or racist action he has taken,” a person else additional. “She will be remembered as the worst and most disgusting first lady in history.”

“Ok, birther. We believe your sincerity. We know you didn’t really traffic in the racist birtherism conspiracy theories?” yet another naysayer chimed in. “This ignorant b***h right here…I mean…I can’t with her tone-deaf idiocy,” 1 other posted.

“It’s so painful to watch Donny, Melania and Republicans try to pretend that Black Lives Matter to them. I’m surprised their heads don’t explode,” yet another consumer tweeted. Meanwhile, 1 man or woman advised Melania to “read the room.”