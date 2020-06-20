Matthew Rhys Gets Complaint From Wife About His Smelly Beard During Quarantine

WENN

The ‘A Gorgeous Day in the Neighborhood’ actor has commenced rising facial hair throughout the coronavirus lockdown but his wife Keri Russell is not fond of its smell.

Matthew Rhys is winning more than his actress wife Keri Russell with his “quarantine beard.”

The Welsh actor commenced rising facial hair when the coronavirus lockdown started in March 2020 as portion of a bet with a buddy more than who could increase the greatest beard – and he thinks he is winning.

But he accepts it can be time to commence grooming it correctly following his wife advised him it can be starting up to smell.

“I have no real regimen at the moment,” he tells Entry Each day. “I’ve found a number of things in it as it’s got bigger. Keri complained that it smells of different types of food, depending on what we’ve eaten that week… but the other day she said, ‘You know what, I quite like the beard.’ ”

But Rhys jokes the two he and Keri, who met when co-starring in hit drama “The Americans“, could use some time apart following self-isolating with each other for the previous 100 days.

“We need time apart,” he says. “I tell her an hour or 20 minutes will do me… A healthy absence does indeed make the heart grow fonder, I have realised.”