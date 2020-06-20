Mark Rylance to Play Golf Dreamer in True-Story Movie

WENN

The “Bridge of Spies” star will lead the cast of “The Excellent Flitcrofts“, portraying the guy who shot the worst round in British Open Golf Championship qualifying background in 1976 soon after miraculously gaining accessibility to the perform-off.

Actor-turned-director Craig Roberts will oversee the undertaking, adapted from the guide “The Phantom of the Open” written by Scott Murray.