Marin County Issues Guidelines To Reopen Indoor Dining, Salons, Gyms, Lodging June 29 – San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL ( SF) – Indoor companies like dining establishments, hair and nail salons, gyms and quick-phrase lodging can reopen in Marin County as early as June 29, but they need to initial be in compliance with new suggestions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Marin Recovers Market Advisors created the new protocols accessible on their internet site on Friday. Companies are instructed to evaluation them and “provide adequate training and enough staff, security, or patrolling to ensure compliance with the protocols.”

Small business owners will have to finish a COVID-19 Web-site-Precise Safety Strategy (SPP) prior to reopening displaying they are in compliance with state and community-degree demands this kind of as disinfecting and bodily distancing.

Companies that have reopened beneath prior orders have a two-week grace time period for filing their SPPs.

The web-site also has an interactive map permitting dining establishments to demonstrate their standing and solutions as soon as they have finished a reopening SPP.