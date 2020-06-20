Manhattan Beach Fire Chief Daryn Drum Fired Over Recent Comments – Los Angeles

MANHATTAN Seaside (CBSLA) — Manhattan Beach City Manager Bruce Moe announced Friday that fire Chief Daryn Drum had been relieved of his duties at the fire division above current remarks.

“This week, during a meeting of regional public safety officials, Chief Drum used the analogy of ‘not taking our foot off their throat’ a number of times when referring to negotiations with an external vendor,” a statement from the city stated.

An excerpt from that meeting was manufactured offered on the web.

The statement also stated Drum manufactured remarks on a nearby podcast relating to police interactions and civil unrest.

“You’re one good shooting away from civil unrest,” Drum stated in response to a query about how the fire division prepares for protests and civil unrest. “And now, it is transformed to you are 1 violent interaction — and the officer oftentimes does not handle above the degree of violence that comes with that interaction, the particular person that they are in get hold of with is genuinely the 1 in handle.

“If you comply, there’s no violence,” he continued. “If you respond with violence, the officer has no choice.”

“We need thoughtful leaders offering voices that are open and inclusive,” Moe stated. “Chief Drum’s recent comments do not reflect our core values as a City, and an immediate change of Fire Department leadership is in the community’s best interests.”

It was also announced that police Chief Derrick Abell would temporarily serve as acting fire chief, in addition to his current duties, as he did prior to Drum’s employing in April 2019.

Drum could not instantly be reached for comment.