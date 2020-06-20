Man Shot, Killed While Trying To Break Up Fight At Dallas Restaurant – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A guy was shot and killed whilst striving to break up a battle outdoors a restaurant in Dallas late Friday evening, police mentioned.

Police mentioned the incident took place at all over 10:30 p.m. right after a battle broke out in between two females in the parking good deal of the Tepatitlan restaurant.

Through the battle, a guy hit a single of the females and the shooting victim experimented with to intervene, police mentioned.

Police mentioned the victim was then shot by a different guy sporting a Texas Rangers jersey. The victim experimented with to run away but ultimately collapsed in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue.

The victim, who has not but been recognized, was pronounced dead the place he collapsed by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police launched surveillance photos of individuals who had been concerned in the incident.

Anybody with info on the incident is asked to contact police at 214.671.3624 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.