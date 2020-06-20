Man Killed, Second Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In Studio City Parking Lot – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A guy was killed and a 2nd guy wounded in a drive-by shooting close to a CVS Pharmacy in Studio City late Thursday evening.

Just right after 11 p.m. Los Angeles police officers responded to reviews of shots fired in the parking whole lot of a Vons grocery retail outlet and CVS Pharmacy in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, close to its intersection with Ventura Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene to uncover two guys, ages 50 and 28, with many gunshots wounds. Each had been taken to hospitals, had been the older guy died, police mentioned. The younger guy is in steady affliction.

The guy who was killed is from Canoga Park. His title was not launched.

Police discovered the two victims had been standing up coming to a car or truck speaking when a gray automobile pulled up alongside and an individual within opened fire on them. The automobile then sped away.

Detectives canvassed the place for witnesses and surveillance video.

It is unclear what the motive may possibly have been.