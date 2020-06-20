Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Family Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirts In Burlingame – San Francisco

BURLINGAME ( SF) — A guy was arrested and charged with producing criminal threats and dislike crimes following threatening to shoot a household sporting “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant.

The incident occurred on June seven at Flights Restaurant in Burlingame. Police stated the household of 5, such as 3 youthful kids, had been dining outdoors the restaurant when 55-12 months-outdated Steven Cibotti allegedly walked up to their table and threatened the group.

Burlingame police stated Cibotti was arrested Thursday following an intensive investigation assisted by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Workplace.

District Lawyer Steven Wagstaffe informed the San Mateo Everyday Journal that Cibotti allegedly pushed the table into the household and yelled “blue lives matter” and then stated “if I had a gun I’d shoot all of you.”

The household had traveled to Burlingame for dinner following attending a BLM protest in San Francisco, the Everyday Journal stated.

“We believe the evidence shows he was motivated by the Black Lives Matter shirts,” Wagstaffe informed the Everyday Journal, including that Cibotti is the father of a sergeant in the San Francisco Police Division.

Police stated Cibotti left the spot right away following the incident. On Thursday, Cibotti was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on costs of criminal threats and dislike crimes and posted $150,000 bail shortly following.

Cibotti was set to seem in court upcoming week. If convicted of all the costs he faces a optimum prison sentence of 10 many years.