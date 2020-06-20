Man Accused Of Killing Ex-Wife In Keller Found Dead In Vehicle – Dallas / Fort Worth

KELLER, Texas () – A guy who was accused of killing his ex-wife at a Keller household was located dead in his automobile in Midlothian Saturday morning, police stated.

Police stated Mark Bowen Stanush, 59, was wished for the fatal shooting of Teresa Anne Salyer, 58, earlier this week in the 500 block of Manchester Court.

On Saturday, police stated Stanush was located dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Midlothian at all around 11:20 a.m.

A motive for the death of Salyer was underneath investigation.