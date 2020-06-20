Man Accused Of Chasing Children With Machete In Waite Park

MINNEAPOLIS () — A 28-yr-outdated Waite Park guy is in jail accused of chasing youngsters with a machete Thursday.

In accordance to Waite Park police, officers had been dispatched at 9:18 p.m. to the 200 block of 3rd Street South in Waite Park. They had been responding to the report of a “male with a machete who had been chasing kids in the courtyard.”

Whilst en route, officers had been suggested by dispatch that somebody at the identical deal with was reporting that somebody pointed a gun at them.

Right after arriving on the scene, police established that the suspect had been in the courtyard in excess of the prior couple of days chopping at a tree with a machete. Police stated he was chopping at the tree Thursday when, at some level, he stopped and started chasing 3 youngsters who had been enjoying close by.

When one particular of the youngsters suggested a mother or father of the circumstance, they confronted the suspect. Whilst the mother or father was speaking to the suspect, the suspect reached into his pocket, so the mother or father “became afraid and brandished a gun”, police stated.

The suspect allegedly informed police at the scene that the mother or father pointed a gun at his head. On the other hand, police stated a gun was never ever pointed at him.

The suspect was then arrested for 2nd-degree assault and taken to Stearns County Jail.