Make Juneteenth a National Holiday in 2020 · Change.org

Hello, I am Opal Lee from Fort Well worth, TX and I am 93 many years previous. I want Juneteenth to be acknowledged as a nationwide day of observance like Flag Day. Yes, Juneteenth originated in TX, but 46 states now have it as a state day of observance to commemorate the ending of slavery. I feel Juneteenth can be a unifier mainly because it recognizes that slaves did not free of charge themselves and that they had support, from Quakers along the Underground Railroad, abolitionists the two black and white like Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison, soldiers and numerous other individuals who gave their lives for the freedom of the enslaved.

I began a campaign to stroll to Washington, DC 2016 and have relaunched it this summertime 2019 to deliver awareness to the truth that this is much more than a notion and that there is assistance for it all across this nation. There is legislation that Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson authored in 2012 to update US Code 36 that lists all the nationwide observances to consist of Juneteenth, it only demands to be up to date and passed into law.

My objective with this petition and my stroll is to display the Congress and the President that I am not alone in my want to see nationwide recognition of a day to celebrate “Freedom for All”. Will you please signal my petition to allow them know as nicely? You can get much more data at www.opalswalk2dc.com