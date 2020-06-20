Lizzo Goes Completely Naked in Juneteenth Post

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker wears practically nothing but what seems to be a extremely lengthy wig covering her physique even though announcing a raffle and silent auction in the Instagram video.

–

Lizzo understands how to draw focus with her Instagram submit. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who has been advocating physique positivity, has stripped down to her birthday suit in an Instagram submit marking Juneteenth.

In the video posted on Friday, June 19, the “Juice” raptress sat on a staircase decorated with red candles even though she wore practically nothing but what seems to be a extremely lengthy wig covering her physique. “Happy Juneteenth, y’all!” she opened the clip, in advance of announcing a raffle and silent auction to celebrate the vacation, which commemorates the finish of slavery in America in 1865, and black companies.

“This year, we’re doing Juneteenth in a major way. Not only are we celebrating a Black American holiday, but I’m holding a silent auction and a raffle so we can give back to Black organizations and businesses,” she advised her followers, “specifically in the Twin Cities.”

She urged her supporters to signal up to LizzoLovesYou.com for a probability “to have an interactive experience with me, whether virtual or on the road, depending on the future of COVID and also, participate in a silent auction with some of my favorite people and artists.” She extra, “So go to LizzoLovesYou.com and celebrate Juneteenth by giving back to black.”

&#13<br />

In accordance to the site, amongst the products to be auctioned include things like “priceless costumes and incredible products from” Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae and Tracee Ellis Ross. There are also artworks by black artists Jan Gatewood and Kezia Harrell as properly as a customized vase in the form of Lizzo’s booty.

“For only a $10 minimum donation, you’ll also be entered to win a trip to hang out with me backstage at an upcoming concert,” Lizzo guarantees on the internet site. “You and a guest will get the full Lizzo Big Grrrl treatment! I’ll fly you to one of my concerts (dates and locations TBD) and put you up in a sexy hotel. You can even learn some of the Big Grrrl moves and dance with us at soundcheck. You’ll get VIP seats OR watch from backstage with your BIG GRRRL All Access Tour Pass.”