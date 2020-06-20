Lil Nas X Called ‘Embarrassing’ for ‘Begging’ Nicki Minaj for a Feature

Instagram/WENN

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker the moment once again tends to make a public plea for a collaboration with the ‘Anaconda’ female emcee by sharing a video of a guy singing an apology song.

Lil Nas X is not effortless to give up. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker has been wanting to have a collaboration with his idol and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. On the other hand, his countless hard work on social media to score a attribute with Nicki seemingly was no longer cute for some supporters.

Lil Nas X the moment once again created a public plea for a collaboration with the “Anaconda” female emcee on Friday, June 19. Sharing a video of a guy singing an apology song for the duration of a court trial, Lil Nas tagged Nicki’s Twitter account in the caption.

On viewing the video, 1 fan wrote in an Instagram comment, “This is embarrassing.” One more fan asked Lil Nas X to calm down, creating, “He’s begging now chile.”

“This is so desperate at this point,” extra somebody else. 1 other naysayer, meanwhile, accused Lil Nas X of working with the Trinidadian-born star for clout, saying, “it’s getting weird we all know he ben flopping hard since otr and he clout chasing now. like girl.”

Prior to this, Lil Nas X also proposed an notion to do a duet with each other with Nicki. “i have this song i want u on and was wondering…..,” so he replied to 1 of Nicki’s tweets. That publish, on the other hand, led a Barb to confront him about extended-operating rumored of him operating a Nicki fan account in spite of denying staying a barb. He explained that he hid his fan account for Nicki mainly because he was afraid of staying outed as gay.

“It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth,” Nicki responded to the entire factor.

It did not get extended for Lil Nas to reply to her publish. “the generous queen, i love u,” the 21-12 months-outdated wrote back. “and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.”