Liam Gallagher Chased Simon Gregson Down the Street After the Actor Flipped Him the Bird

The former Oasis member reveals the purpose behind his feud with the ‘Coronation Street’ star, claiming the actor sparked his fury for providing him the middle finger.

Liam Gallagher has opened up on his feud with “Coronation Street” favourite Simon Gregson immediately after the actor allegedly “flipped me the bird.”

Former Oasis star Liam advised Britain’s The Sun newspaper the incident took spot when the duo crossed paths early in his job following an look at ITV Studios in Manchester, England – in which the soap also movies.

In accordance to the “Wonderwall” hitmaker, he was enjoying a submit demonstrate drink when he spotted Simon waving his middle finger at him as he drove previous, prompting him to race immediately after the actor’s vehicle on foot and try to pull the actor out of the driving seat when he stopped at visitors lights.

“I was walking down the road with my jacket on and (Simon’s car) came out and he’s staring at me and I’m staring at him and he’s giving me looks back and I’ve gone, ‘What you f**king looking at?,’ ” Liam recalled.

“And he’s wound down his window and flipped the bird at me and then I’ve chased him down the road. And he wound his window up and drove off and I kept catching him at lights.”

He additional, “He was coming out of the Granada TV studios where they’d been doing Corrie and we had just been making our TV debut with Take Me and he f**king flipped me the bird. Can you believe that?”

Simon has still to reply to Liam’s claims.