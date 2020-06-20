Legislature’s Top Priorities During Special Session Remain Unsolved

MINNEAPOLIS () — What appeared to be a attainable compromise on police accountability in the course of the particular session at the State Capitol Friday evening, has had a magnificent collapse.

Sen. Vast majority Leader Paul Gazelka stated he was going to meet with reporters right after speaking with Property Democrats about compromises he had created in the Senate Republican proposals on police accountability.

Gazelka presented the reforms to the Property caucus, which he stated have been considerable reforms — when Sen. Jeff Hayden of Minneapolis stated that was not the situation.

“…Have language that changes arbitration, and says that if either party doesn’t want arbitration – so if the city doesn’t want arbitration or the police officer or that union – then it goes to an administrative law judge. So there’s another party involved in oversight of that case,” Gazelka stated.

“This is a consistent theme of them to simple say ‘we know better, we know what’s good for you Black and Brown people and here’s the things we want to do and we think this is going to be the way to fix it,’” Sen. Jeff Hayden stated.

As for the rest of the legislature, there is nevertheless a whole lot that hasn’t been agreed on.

At this time, there is no agreement on police accountability reform, $300 million bail-out for looting in Minneapolis and St. Paul, bonding bill or tax bill. Sources say there does seem to be an agreement on a $841 million of COVID-19 relief money.

With the particular session set to finish tonight, several problems continue to be unsolved.