Laurie Vincent of Slaves Mourns Death of Girlfriend From Cancer

In his heartfelt tribute for Emma Jane Mulholland, the 26-12 months-outdated guitarist credits his late 32-12 months-outdated ‘queen’ for exhibiting him what appreciate implies, and is asking for privacy.

Slaves guitarist Laurie Vincent is mourning the death of his girlfriend soon after she misplaced her battle with cancer.

Emma Jane Mulholland, 32, passed away earlier this week (starts June 15) and Vincent has paid tribute to his “queen” on social media.

The 26-12 months-outdated took to Instagram to pour out his heart, explaining Emma Jane “showed me what love means.”

“I will love you forever. Sleep tight my queen, we will meet again,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support, i ask for you to be sensitive and respect our families privacy at this time. I will tell Emmas story but now is not the time (sic).”

The rocker and Mulholland share son Bart, 3, and daughter Summertime, 12 months.

Slaves cancelled a string of dates at the finish of final 12 months (19), so Laurie could concentrate on his girlfriend’s wellness following surgical procedure.

Releasing a statement at the time, he advised followers, “Emma has been battling through immensely painful episodes every day for the past 3 months. We hoped this wasn’t a permanent issue and that her symptoms would subside; I thought we would be able to cope and I could get through this tour. However, this week her condition has rapidly deteriorated. At this point, Emma is in constant agony.”