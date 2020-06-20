Lanes Reopen On Southbound 5 Freeway In Lake Forest After Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash – Los Angeles

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — One particular man or woman died on Saturday afternoon soon after a multi-motor vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Lake Forest.

In accordance to California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at 12:44 p.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at El Toro Street.

The situations primary up to the crash are unclear but CHP reported that an person desired to leap in front of visitors.

It has not still been confirmed if that man or woman is the person who died.

Witnesses reported that the crash concerned 4 of 5 cars in the HOV and variety one freeway lanes, in accordance to CHP. The variety two HOV lane and visitors lanes 1 by means of 4 had been closed all over one p.m.

At two:29 p.m., visitors lanes had been reopened and each HOV lanes had been shut down. The lanes had been reported clear at two:34 p.m.

