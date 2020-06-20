Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shares vile racist letter addressed to her

Jeanie Buss is shining light on some horrific phrases.

The Lakers owner shared a brief but grotesque letter addressed to her on Juneteenth from a fan. The brief note insults the late Kobe Bryant and refers to Buss as a “whore.”

With the posting of the letter, she also referred to as to action her “white friends” to battle towards racism.

(Warning: although redacted, letter consists of offensive language.)

Following considerably imagined, I determined to share this letter I obtained on Monday so that everybody can see the dislike is authentic and residing out there. This is occurring in our planet Currently. Its authentic and it exists. To Joe: Did sending this letter make you come to feel far better? Actually all you did was waste your time, and vitality and your postage stamp. (But thank you for which includes your retune residence handle) Why do not you search in the mirror and see your ugliness mainly because I refuse to. I have obtained letters like this more than the many years. The assistance I alays acquired? “Ignore it.” I did. But not any longer. On this day, Juneteenth, I request my white good friends to join collectively, acknowledge the racism that exists in our nation and all around the planet, and pledge to end ignoring it. We all have to do far better.

Buss, who has been in the Lakers organization for more than two decades, was offered assistance from Lakers and NBA gamers for sharing the letter:

Dear @JeanieBuss , I want to thank you for standing up to racists and the hatred amongst us! You and your father have generally proven respect to individuals of all races and offered so quite a few individuals of shade options with the Lakers. https://t.co/wY7tipHt67 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 20, 2020

In 2005, Sporting Information named Buss 1 of the 20 most influential gals in sports activities.