LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County judge has authorized a $ bail for some offenders.

The emergency buy will cover most misdemeanors and very low degree felonies, and will be in result till even further discover.

The short-term $ bail routine goes into result at five p.m. Saturday, and is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Bail for people previously arrested below the $ bail buy, and re-arrested for separate offenses will be set in accordance with the non-$ bail routine. Similarly, crimes of violence and increased-degree felonies will not be covered below the $ bail buy.

The buy comes as the Judicial Council’s prior $ bail routine was set to expire.

“During this state of emergency, it is necessary to assure persons accused of nonviolent felonies and most misdemeanors are not held in jail pre-trial,” Presiding Judge Brazile explained. “The Court is working with its justice partners to protect the public on all fronts, including slowing the spread of COVID-19 within our jails, courthouses and communities.”