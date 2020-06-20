KT Tunstall and Vanessa Carlton Tapped for All-Female Music Festival

WENN

The approaching all-female Ladybug Music Festival is set to function far more than 50 acts which includes the likes of Larkin Poe, Eve Clair, Mary Lambert, and Morgan James.

KT Tunstall and Vanessa Carlton between the large-identify acts set to seem in The Ladybug Music Festival’s virtual 2020 occasion.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, festival organisers announced they have partnered with Jet Phynx Movies Imaginative Company to launch the on-line occasion, dubbed “summer’s biggest online all-female music festival.”

Taking spot on June 29 and 30, 2020, the demonstrates will function performances from far more than 50 acts, which includes Tunstall, Carlton, Larkin Poe, Eve Clair, Mary Lambert, and Morgan James, with Jamila Mustafa tapped as host.

Additional acts have still to be announced.

In addition to musical acts, the lineup will contain quick cooking demonstrations, yoga, content hour with an official festival cocktail and mocktail, and functions for a number of Delaware visual artists.

Tickets are on sale now by way of ladybugfestival.com for $20, which will be distributed among Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Delaware-based mostly nonprofit organisation, Downtown Visions.