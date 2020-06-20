Kim Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Bonus Scene

An sudden friendship.

In this bonus clip from season 18 of Retaining Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opens up about her newfound friendship with Tristan Thompson. As viewers noticed earlier this season, Kim shocked Khloe Kardashian when she invited her sister’s ex to dinner in New York City.

“Wait, I’m dying to hear, so when you were in New York you went to dinner with Tristan?” Scott Disick asks the KKW Attractiveness boss. “How was that?”

Per the Kardashian-West matriarch, her dinner with the NBA star “was good.”

“He’s like, honestly, so nice,” she adds. “Like, he’s really nice.”

As E! readers certainly know, 10 months immediately after welcoming daughter Genuine Thompson, Khloe and Tristan ended their romantic relationship. Regardless of the drama surrounding their split, the exes have created a aware work to co-mother or father their daughter.

“He made mistakes, but I feel like he’s trying really hard,” Scott expresses.

In agreement, Kim relays, “He’s really trying, really hard. And it’s been a full year of him as a different person.”