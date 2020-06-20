Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Collab Will Have Your Glam Needs Covered

It truly is officially official.

Trying to keep Up With the Kardashian followers have a thing to celebrate! On Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner created the unique announcement that she’s releasing a makeup assortment with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

“wow wow wow,” Kylie started her Instagram caption, alongside a video of the duo posing for the cameras. “Can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next collection for Kylie Cosmetics… and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!”

The elegance mogul additional, “The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!”

From the brief video clip shared on Kylie Cosmetics’ webpage, it seems the well known sisters are coming out with lip kits, blushes and shadows. It truly is unclear what beauty merchandise will be portion of the collaboration. But a single issue is for absolutely sure, fans’ glam demands will be covered!

Nevertheless, followers of the duo will not have to wait also extended to discover out. As the 22-yr-outdated mogul place it, “Stay tuned on my stories today for the official reveal.”