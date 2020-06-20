Keller High School’s Kelly Low Is Teeing Up Success On And Off The Course – Dallas / Fort Worth

KELLER, Texas () – Keller High School’s Kelly Low is set to graduate and attend the University of Texas at Dallas, wherever she’ll big in computer system science.

It is an wonderful accomplishment contemplating she’s a initial generation U.S. citizen. Her dad and mom are from Laos and Malaysia.

That is just the iceberg when it comes to her accomplishments.

Kelly has been a element of the 1st Tee System of Fort Worth for the final 5 many years.

Most lately, she grew to become element of the inaugural 1st Tee University Scholarship System — a single of 7 higher college seniors who acquired a scholarship with the presentation manufactured by former President George W. Bush on the Golf Channel.

Kelly says the self-confidence she’s acquired along the way is evening and day. In her phrases, “The sky is not the limit…. maybe it’s space. I just wanna be the best I can be.”