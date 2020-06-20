K. Michelle Continues Going After Tamar Braxton By Mocking Her Boyfriend’s African Accent In A Twitter Voice Note

Roommates, it seems that K. Michelle has made a decision she will not be ending her attacks on Tamar Braxton any time quickly. Following her past accusations accusing Tamar of allegedly getting an affair with Jermaine Durpri’s father—K. Michelle has now directed her interest to Tamar’s boyfriend by mocking his accent.

K. Michelle lately took use of Twitter’s new voice note attribute to mock David Adefeso’s accent, who is Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend. In her voice note, K. Michelle place on an exaggerated African accent, when saying “My brother, it also made me so sad when I saw her no edges.” She ended the note by humming a song from “The Lion King.”

As we previously reported, Tamar seemingly responded to K. Michelle’s claims about sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s father, with this:

“I don’t really have a lot to say because whenever I talk it always gets misconstrued. If I ignore something, it gets confused. If I make something funny, it gets taken the wrong way. I don’t really want to speak about anything in particular. Guys, I’m in a different place in my life. I don’t want to be apart of any kind of negativity…The last thing I am going to waste my time with is giving negative energy, energy.”

Throughout that similar video, David also responded to the allegations towards Tamar:

“What I noticed this morning manufactured me unhappy simply because I noticed a single sturdy black female, [a] sturdy excellent-hunting black female, tear one more sturdy, excellent-hunting black female down and it broke my heart. What can make me unhappy is Tamar now gotta defend herself towards anything which is false. Towards anything which was concocted. Towards anything which was meant to defame her character. As her guy, it broke my heart.”

Nonetheless, K. Michelle did not end with the voice note, as she also went immediately after Tamar’s supporters. When Tamar’s supporters began to flood her remarks, she responded by referring to them as Muppet infants, saying “Them Muppet babies is mad.”

