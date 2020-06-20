Juneteenth Protesters Topple Golden Gate Park Statues Of Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, U.S. Grant – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The statues of Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Essential, U.S. Grant laid on the ground in the pre-dawn darkness of Golden Gate Park Saturday, toppled, broken and defaced by a substantial crowd of Juneteenth protesters who gathered to demand an finish to racial injustice.

San Francisco police stated they acquired a number of calls all around eight:15 p.m. reporting an unruly gathering in Golden Gate Park in the spot of Hagiwara Tea Backyard Dr. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Arriving officers noticed a number of protesters — numerous dressed in all black — vandalizing numerous statues. As they approached, objects have been thrown at the officers.

On social media, movies have been posted displaying a group of protesters toppling Junipero Serra’s statue as cheers erupted from the crowd. “Stolen Land” was spray painted on the concrete primarily based of the statue — a reference to the former Catholic priest who established a number of missions in the state but has been harshly criticized for his therapy of Native Americans who populated California at the time.

The protesters then moved on and targeted their ire at other statues with controversial backgrounds. The statues of Essential and Grant also have been toppled and defaced.

The statues removals come amid an ongoing push to eliminate monuments to historical figures linked with racial injustice, as the nation wrestles with inquiries about race following the death of George Floyd and weeks of nationwide protests towards police brutality.

Police stated the crowd peacefully dispersed at all around 9:30 p.m. No injuries or arrests have been report.

The crowd’s actions came a day right after a statue of Christopher Columbus at Coit Tower was eliminated by city operate crews.

In an e-mail, a representative from the San Francisco Arts Commission stated the statue “was removed because it doesn’t align with San Francisco’s values or our commitment to racial justice.”

The e-mail also mentioned that there have been security worries right after protest flyer circulated on the internet calling for citizens to eliminate the statue themselves at an action on Friday. The commission representative stated, “A 2-ton statue falling from its pedestal presented a grave risk to citizens.”

The SF Arts Commission issued the following official statement:

“At this important time in our country, we are all examining the ways in which institutional and structural racism permeate our society. Public art is no exception. In cities across the US, many historic monuments are being taken down because the actions and ideas symbolized do not deserve to be venerated. Representation matters. That’s why we can, and should, continue to create artwork that reflects our values, and the diverse communities we serve.”

The statue has been securely positioned in storage, in accordance to the Arts Commission.

“We look forward to engaging the community in a meaningful conversation around next steps for the statue, and for the site,” the e-mail stated.

The spot the place Columbus gazed out at the Golden Gate is now just an empty pedestal, and that pedestal drew a lot of site visitors Thursday.

“I’m really happy for the native community,” stated a Russian Hill resident named Howard. “But also all of us that are willing these days to look at history a little more critically.”