Observers took to the streets around the nation Friday to commemorate Juneteenth. The vacation celebrates the day in 1865 that enslaved black men and women in Galveston, Texas, realized they had been freed from bondage when Union Gen. Gordon Granger entered the city to lead the Union occupation force and delivered the information of the Emancipation Proclamation, much more than two many years following it had develop into law.

This year’s observance came on the heels of weeks of protests for racial justice and towards police brutality around the nation spurred by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In Denver observers marched in silence from the Martin Luther King, Jr., statue in City Park to state capitol downtown, shortly following Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a new police reform and accountability bill.