Juneteenth Celebrations Continue Across The Southland – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Juneteenth celebrations had been anticipated to proceed across the Southland a day right after they started.

From downtown LA to Leimert Park and Lengthy Seaside, black Americans Friday observed the day with parades, events and a phone for action and modify.

For 155 many years, the neighborhood has been commemorating Juneteenth, but this 12 months, participants say they want all Americans to examine racism, each in our previous and in our current.

“There is an awakening for what this day is and almost like permission to celebrate it,” mentioned Jolan Dawson, who attended a festival Friday.

Moreover, there are new calls for Juneteenth to be created a nationwide vacation, with California Senator Kamala Harris introducing a bill.

Other demonstrations and celebrations had been planned Saturday in honor of Juneteenth, such as in Glendale, Inglewood, Compton and Manhattan Seaside.