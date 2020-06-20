Joshua Jackson Says “Supermoms” Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Helped Him Prepare for Fatherhood

Joshua Jackson is gushing about the “supermoms” that aided him put together for fatherhood.

The Tiny Fires All over the place actor and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their initially kid collectively in April and because turning out to be a celebration of 3, Jackson has been open about this new chapter in his daily life.

In a current interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his most supportive co-star, the actor answered: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, who he starred alongside in Tiny Fires All over the place.

“I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant,” Jackson shared. “So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to ‘what to expect’ advice.”

Aside from enjoying supermoms on the Hulu series, Washington and Witherspoon are also the two mothers to 3 little ones.

For Turner-Smith’s initially Mother’s Day, Jackson penned a heartfelt tribute to the mom of his kid final month.