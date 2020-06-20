Jordin Sparks’ Dad Recalling Their “Daddy-Daughter Dates” Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

Just before she was an American Idol winner and a Grammy-nominated artist, Jordin Sparks was always daddy’s small lady.

This Father’s Day weekend, we’re celebrating all of the dads out there, like Sparks’ father, Phillippi Sparks, who solely shared with E! Information heartwarming stories about getting the singer’s mother or father.

He sweetly informed E! about the duo’s tradition of paying time with daddy-daughter dates, sharing in the video over, “The time that we had our very first daddy-daughter date…I had on my suit, tried to put on our best attire because this is a special day, this is my little girl.”

Phillippi expressed how interesting their bonding time was, saying how they would drive to Scottsdale, Arizona, setting up a “pre-arranged dinner and everything” so he could make recollections. “Sitting down and talking to her, listening to her and just talking about how special she is and how you’re supposed to be treated.”