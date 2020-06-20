JoJo Siwa Injects a Dose of ‘Greatest Showman’ to ‘NONSTOP’ Music Video

Calling the visual her favourite of all her movies, the former ‘Dance Moms’ star spills that she came up with the song late at evening above a 12 months in the past when she was on her tour bus.

JoJo Siwa is bringing the circus to her supporters who have been caught in quarantine due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, June 19, the YouTube persona launched a brand new music video for her new song “NONSTOP,” unveiling that it is heavily influenced by Hugh Jackman‘s 2017 movie “The Best Showman“.

The two-minute video presents the 17-12 months-previous singer/dancer as the ringmaster. She is joined by a group of dancers dressed as numerous members of circus troupe. In an Instagram announcement posted on the very same day, she gushed, “This music video is my favorite of all my videos. I was on my tour bus LATE at night when i came up with this song (over a year ago) and now the day is finally here!”

The “Boomerang” singer went on to give a shoutout to individuals contributing to the song and its visual. “Thank you to everyone who made this song and music video possible,” she continued in the caption of her publish, “Twizzler, Jeannie, Andrew, Felisha, Doug, Nickelodeon, Mark, Mike, Corey, My family, David, Caryn, and everyone else!”

“And a HUGE Thank you to the cast of this music video who each portrayed their character perfectly,” she additional, “thank you for trusting me and believing in me, Beth Ann, Cj, Lexi, Courtni, Sophia, Malik, Marcus, Hailee, Miley, Lily, and all of the circus performers!”

Ahead of this release, Siwa informed Seventeen that she is “super super proud” of the song and its promo video. “It’s honestly probably my favorite of anything I’ve ever done music wise,” she declared. “I’m really excited that it’s finally here.”

Throughout the chat, the “Bop!” singer opened up that “NONSTOP” gave a preview of how her music has modified. “What I want to write about has changed,” she explained. “So it feels new and updated and fresh.”

When speaking about how she invested time in self-isolation, the “Dance Moms” alum admitted, “Honestly this time has been insane for me. I literally piled on more work now than I had before quarantine.” She additional, “You name it, I’ve pretty much done it.”