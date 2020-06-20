John Turturro’s Wife Recovering From ‘Fairly Strong Case’ of Covid-19

WENN

The ‘Do the Correct Thing’ actor reveals he has grow to be the ‘dedicated shopper’ of the household as his wife Katherine Borowitz fell sick with coronavirus throughout lockdown.

Actor John Turturro played nursemaid throughout the coronavirus lockdown following his wife fell sick with COVID-19.

The “O Brother, Exactly where Artwork Thou” star reveals he grew to become the “dedicated shopper” of the household following his wife, Katherine Borowitz, fell sick with a “fairly strong case” of the killer virus.

“Now she’s recovered so I’ve had a much less version of it (shopping),” John mentioned throughout a latest SAG Conversations interview. “It’s been a lot of domestic things that I haven’t done since I had a studio apartment by myself.”

“One of my sons is home from college and my other son is in Los Angeles, so it’s been the three of us. I’ve had to hold the fort down in the house which has been good and interesting.”

Turturro has also been driving into central New York for dental appointments and going to his late mother’s grave in Greenwood Cemetery.

The actor is now hopeful that the lockdown and the Black Lives Matter protests will make America a superior spot to reside going forward.

“With all the protests and helicopters hovering over, it’s been a challenging, unsettling and hopefully a changing time for the better,” he extra.