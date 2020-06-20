John Hickenlooper dominates fundraising in U.S. Senate race

U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper maintained his fundraising dominance this spring, taking in far far more funds than the two his Democratic main opponent and the Republican incumbent.

Hickenlooper, a Democratic former governor, raised almost $three.seven million from April one to June 10, in accordance to Federal Election Commission reviews. His campaign says that complete is the most ever raised by a U.S. Senate candidate from Colorado through what is identified as the pre-main fundraising time period.

Andrew Romanoff, the former state Household speaker working towards Hickenlooper in the June 30 Democratic main, raised approximately $710,000 through the time period — his highest complete of the campaign.

Hickenlooper continues to pull in massive donations from the wealthiest circles of finance, authentic estate and law. The billionaire architect Jon Stryker donated the greatest $two,800 permitted. So did Stacy Schusterman, heir to a multi-billion dollar oil and fuel fortune M.K. Pritzker of the billionaire Pritzker family members in Chicago and numerous members of the billionaire Ziff family members.

From Hollywood, the director Rob Reiner sent more than $two,800, as did actor Danny DeVito Hickenlooper also acquired $81,850 from political action committees.

“Republicans have already started spending millions of dollars to attack me in their attempt to save Senator Cory Gardner,” Hickenlooper mentioned in a statement about his fundraising totals, and his ample fundraising has enabled him to bankroll various current ad buys.

All of Romanoff’s fundraising came from person donors — none from political action committees or other fundraising committees. Romanoff has also been far far more reliant on smaller donors and donations from Coloradans.

His campaign did not react to a request for comment about its fundraising.

Gardner, a Yuma Republican, raised just more than $two.one million in the pre-main months and at this time has far more than $9.three million on hand, an benefit more than his Democratic challengers.

President Donald Trump’s Colorado re-election committee transferred $56,755 to his campaign coffers, and a Gardner fundraising committee transferred virtually $15,000. Political action committees, such as various for oil, fuel and pharmaceutical businesses, sent his campaign a complete of $97,000 through the time period.

“Gardner for Senate remains in a strong position to secure re-election,” mentioned Casey Contres, the senator’s campaign manager. “With our cash on hand advantage, we’ll be able to defeat whichever far-left candidate Democrats choose.”

Household races

In the 3rd Congressional District, Colorado’s most closely watched U.S. Household race, Republican Rep. Scott Tipton raised far more funds than his main challenger but much less than his two Democratic challengers.

Tipton raised about $136,000 amongst April and early June. Fellow Republican Lauren Boebert raised $69,000. In the Democratic main, James Iacino raised $186,540 soon after loaning himself $50,000. Diane Mitsch Bush raised $181,580.

In the 6th Congressional District, the place Republicans hope to defeat Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, the congressman from Aurora continues to outpace his GOP challenger in the fundraising race.

Crow raised $303,302 in the pre-main time period and Republican challenger Steve Household raised $137,158. Neither has a main opponent, so they will encounter off in November.