Jimmy Buffett, 73, Calls Off Grand Ole Opry Debut Following Spike in U.S. Coronavirus Cases

Instagram

The ‘Margaritaville’ hitmaker has made a decision to cancel his scheduled journey to Nashville for the approaching weekend Grand Ole Opry functionality due to Covid-19 issues.

–

Jimmy Buffett has cancelled his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday evening, June 20, 2020 in excess of COVID-19 fears.

The “Margaritaville” hitmaker was billed to execute with Brad Paisley and songwriter Mac McAnally as component of the Opry’s weekly Television and radio wide variety demonstrate, but a spike in coronavirus instances has forced him to pull out of the gig – even although he would have been enjoying to an empty theatre.

“I would just like to say how disappointed I am that because of circumstances with the recent spikes in COVID-19, I have had to postpone my trip to Nashville to play with Mac and Brad Paisley,” a Facebook statement reads.

“I have loved the Grand Ole Opry since the days I covered shows at the Ryman (Auditorium) as a Billboard reporter on Music Row in the early 70s before I moved to Margaritaville. As soon as it is safe for me to travel back to Music City and meet up with Mac and Brad, I will come play for you. Can’t wait. See you then and keep your Fins Up.”

Opry bosses have been staging their weekly Television and radio displays during the pandemic, sticking rigidly to well being pointers, using as number of workers as feasible, and banning the public from attending the gigs.