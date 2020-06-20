‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 3 Finale Captures Snooki’s Decision to Quit

Instagram

Longtime “Jersey Shore” standard Nicole ‘Snooki‘ Polizzi quit the MTV series immediately after a wedding ceremony day showdown with castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

The cringeworthy second appeared on the “Jersey Shore Family Holiday” season finale, which aired in America on Thursday (June 18), immediately after Snooki, JWoww and Deena Cortese manufactured a series of jokes at the bride’s cost for the duration of a speech.

Angelina manufactured it clear she was not content with some of issues the trio stated.

In a straight-to-camera confessional, she stated, “It’s the wrong f**king place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding.”

Snooki seems to have manufactured the determination to exit the actuality demonstrate at the wedding ceremony immediately after an experience with Pivarnick, telling Deena, “I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun.”

In her confessional, Snooki stated, “The fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

Snooki announced she was leaving the demonstrate in December (19) on her “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey” podcast, telling “Jersey Shore” supporters, “I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision… I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’. I am not coming back to ‘Jersey Shore’ for season four if there is one.”

“The main reason is really… I just can’t do it any more. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life any more. I want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=T1RwC_t1Lgc



Snooki also explained the demonstrate is not as considerably entertaining as it applied to be, revealing it has turn out to be “so serious.”

“I don’t want that and I’m not leaving my kids days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it…,” she additional. “I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as. This is getting a little too much. At 32 years old and with three kids, if I’m doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted and lately it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic.”